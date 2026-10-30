CBS’s Garrett: ‘I Don’t Hear Much About the Agenda’ for Dems

On Thursday’s edition of CBS’s “The Takeout,” host and CBS News Chief Washington Correspondent Major Garrett stated that he doesn’t hear a lot about what Democrats’ actual agenda is.

While speaking with Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-WA), Garrett asked, “Is this going to be an election on Tuesday night that people are going to be describing as a check on Trump’s power, or an endorsement of a specific Democratic agenda? Because I don’t hear much about the agenda. I hear a lot about checking Trump’s power.”

DelBene answered, “I think this is going to be a vote to end the disastrous policies of this administration and a vote for folks who are going to fight for their communities to build a strong future. So, yes, it is rejecting what has happened from this administration, what Republicans have done, but it is also a vote for folks who are going to stand up for a bright future, who are going to stand up to lower costs, who are going to stand up for healthcare that has been gutted across this country, who are going to stand up against a war that never had any plan or strategy.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett