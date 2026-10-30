Spanberger: People Left Affordable Care Act Because ‘They Couldn’t Afford It’ Without Subsidies

On Thursday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger (D) stated that people rolled off the Affordable Care Act “because they couldn’t afford it anymore” after the federal government stopped subsidies.

Spanberger said, “We had over 100,000 Virginians roll off of ACA after the loss of the federal subsidies, because they couldn’t afford it anymore.”

She continued, “And so, at the state level, we’re setting an example of what happens when you elect good, Democratic leadership. We created a state subsidy program meant to bridge that gap. And now, as we’re heading towards open enrollment, about 200,000 Virginians will see potential hundreds of dollars of savings if they come back to the ACA marketplace.”

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