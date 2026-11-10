Eric Schmitt: Democrats ‘Coming Back with a Vengeance’

Monday, during an appearance on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) warned about the consequences of Democrats taking sizable majorities in the House and Senate in last week’s midterm elections.

The Missouri Republican predicted Democrats would come with a “vengeance.”

Host Laura Ingraham said, “Senator, we’re going to put that graphic back up of Elizabeth Warren because she lays out quite a list. She basically says Big Tech CEOs, administration officials, Trump family crypto businesses, Wall Street executives, and giant corporations should preserve their documents, prepare to answer tough questions. What is this really all about, Senator?”

Schmitt replied, “I think the ordering principle for the modern Democrat Party, and you certainly see it play out over the last 10 years, Laura, is resentment, wanting to tear things down. There’s singular hatred, not just for President Trump, but for an entire movement. Whether they call him a basket of deplorables or you know bitter clingers, whatever the term of that cycle is, they just have a disdain for half the country. And now with these gavels, they’re going to show the full force and effect of what that means. We’ve seen this movie before. They did it the last time they had power, and they’re coming back, and they’re coming back with a vengeance. I think the American people are going to be reminded that the Democrats should never be trusted with power.”

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