FBN’s Kudlow: We Shouldn’t Sell China ‘Any Chips Whatsoever’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” host Larry Kudlow stated that China shouldn’t be sold any chips.

While discussing NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, Kudlow said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:45] “He wanted to sell China what we call the frontier chips, the brand new chips, the most powerful chips, and he was restrained by people inside the administration. Wiser heads prevailed.”

He continued, “I wouldn’t have sold any chips whatsoever. But the fact is, he’s always been kind of on the wrong side of those discussions, which makes me a little uneasy with him to begin with.”

Later, Kudlow stated, “I spent three years on this with the China trade team, under the tutelage of my pal Robert Lighthizer, who taught me all about stealing intellectual property and the forced transfer of technology. And we never — we tried to make a deal. The deal itself was kind of shaky, but it was something, but they violated the deal. But why do our leading CEOs want to help them get hold of our intellectual property? That’s what bothered me the most about Mr. Huang. I don’t want to sell them frontier chips. I didn’t want to sell them any chips, to be honest with you.”

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