Ocasio-Cortez on Impeaching Trump: ‘We Should Leave All Options on the Table’

Tuesday on CNN’s “OutFront,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said Democrats should leave all options on table when asked about impeaching President Donald Trump.

CNN chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju said, “You want this to be a top priority, the Hegseth impeachment, of the new Congress?”

Ocasio-Cortez said, “Well, hopefully we don’t even have to wait for the new Congress. I think that should we have the appropriate numbers, Massie could bring it again, or anyone else.”

Raju said, “And who are—what other cabinet officials do you think you would want to go after in the new Congress, beyond Pete Hegseth?

Ocasio-Cortez said, “Well, I want to also be clear that it’s not just about impeachment, because I don’t want this just to be about removal from office or or being ineligible for office again. If someone committed a crime, and they are guilty of a crime, then they should be prosecuted under the same rule of law that any layperson and any citizen would be subject to. And so impeachment is one question, but actual prosecution, I think, is something that in instances of guilt, where there is evidence of a legitimate crime, is something that needs to be, you know, brought up, pursued.”

Raju said, “And how high do you go? Do you go after Trump? I mean, do you try to impeach Trump?”

Ocasio-Cortez said, “I mean, I think we should leave all options on the table. Absolutely. I mean, of course, this Supreme Court as well has also kind of legalized a lot of this criminality. And they’re pointing at impeachment. Impeachment in this Republican majority at that time was pointing at the Supreme Court. So we’ll see. We’ll approach it. But I think all options are on the table.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN