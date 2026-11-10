Rand Paul: ‘We Lost the Election Because Things Cost Too Much and People Are Struggling’

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Will Cain Show,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) reacted to the reelection of Sen. John Thune (R-SD) as caucus leader despite losses in the midterm elections.

Paul did not blame Senate Republican leadership but instead insisted it had more to do with the political climate that was a product of the economy.

“I do need to ask you, Senator, before we go — you just heard from Minority Leader, newly anointed Minority Leader Senator John Thune,” host Will Cain said. “Are you happy that the Senate has maintained its leadership?”

Paul replied, “I will be happy if Republicans recognize that we lost the election because things cost too much and people are struggling. Gas prices are through the roof, but they’re through the roof for a reason, the Iran war. I have voted a dozen times against the Iran war. I think it was a mistake, and I think we should end it as soon as possible. The tariffs are adding a tax to all of our goods. That also makes things less affordable. And, finally, 27% inflation, much of it under the Biden administration, but some under the Trump administration, is all added together. So think about it. If you made $50,000 five years ago and you still make that, you’re really making virtually half that much money because your costs have gone up that much.”

“I think, in the election, Republicans were not conscious of that,” he added. “They did not appreciate how much people are struggling. But one is appreciating, and then, two, do something about it. Let’s help end the war. Let’s help to end the trade war. Let’s help to quit doing deficit financing. But realize the Democrats are coming in. They’re going to double spending and double deficits. They will make affordability much worse.”

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