Dem Rep. Lynch: We Didn’t Have Full Investigation for Hegseth Impeachment That ‘Was Sort of Put Up There’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-MA) responded to a question on whether he would like to take up impeaching Secretary Pete Hegseth after the new Congress is sworn in in January by saying that he wants “to do a full investigation, and then follow the facts. That resolution yesterday was sponsored by a Republican member who was departing. It was sort of put up there. I will agree, we didn’t have the full and fair opportunity to do an investigation”, which he blamed on Republican control of Congress.

Co-host Kate Bolduan asked, “Do you want — would you like to vote again on impeaching — take up impeaching Pete Hegseth again once you guys take over in January?”

Lynch answered, “I would like to do a full investigation, and then follow the facts. That resolution yesterday was sponsored by a Republican member who was departing. It was sort of put up there. I will agree, we didn’t have the full and fair opportunity to do an investigation because the Republican House and Senate refused to do that. So, it’ll be a different situation. I think we’ll be able to do a very thorough and thoughtful review on that, and then decide where the facts take us, whether or not to bring up our own articles of impeachment against Secretary Hegseth.”

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