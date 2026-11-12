GOP Rep. Turner: ‘Have to Be Able to Mobilize Our Allies’ to Succeed in Iran

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) said that in order to succeed with the Iran war, “you have to be able to mobilize our allies in the region…on the issues of opening the straits and on isolating Iran.”

Co-host Pamela Brown asked, “[T]he bottom line is, Iran still has that enriched uranium, right? And Americans want the war to end. So, what do you do right now?”

Turner answered, “Well, I think, one, you have to be able to mobilize our allies in the region, our allies in — which includes our European and our NATO allies — on the issues of opening the straits and on isolating Iran. What, unfortunately, we had, immediately, when it was over, is that — and you saw this with France — is we had allies that made moves to try to negotiate on their own, relationships of commerce with Iran, which really diminished our ability to conclude the conflict. I think we’re going to find an ability to do that now. And Iran also knew that the elections were coming and that that was their bargaining chip to provide additional pressure on this administration, and that pressure, that lever is gone. And so, that also provides additional opportunities for the administration to bring this to a close.”

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