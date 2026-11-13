MS NOW’s Alexander: Trump Admin Trying to Blame Congress for Ground Stop

Friday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” network anchor Peter Alexander said the Trump Administration is trying to blame Congress for the ground stop ordered by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Alexander said, “It took 4.5 hours before administration officials came before cameras in the briefing room to share what was, in effect, limited information. The good news was that the ground stop had concluded, to be clear. They never said that right out of the gates, which would have been the first most important thing to communicate to the American people. You are safe. There’s nothing to worry about. The ground stop has been lifted. We are allowing planes to begin taking off. What struck me is that vacuum, the 4.5 hours that pass from when this started, roughly 3:36 he said, but nationwide 3:45 roughly, till about 8:15 when it was finally lifted. That to me was remarkable. Obviously, I think, as you would note as a communications expert, that the first responsibility is to share information. I felt like this was largely a political rant. Rant, maybe a strong word, a political statement, at the very least.”

He continued, “The first sentence Markwayne Mullin said, one of them was, this is what the leadership of President Trump looks like. I think if you’re talking about a four and a half hour nationwide ground stop, and this is what the leadership of President Trump looks like, I don’t think that’s the messaging that they were desiring there.”

He added, “They focused heavily on blaming Congress for its failure to fund a modernization project as it relates to America’s air traffic control infrastructure. The systems, as you noted, both the chambers of Congress, the House and the Senate have been controlled by Republicans for the last two years.”

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