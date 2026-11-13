Top House Budget Dem Boyle: I’d Support ‘Major Appropriation’ for FAA Overhaul

On Friday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” presumptive incoming House Budget Committee Chairman Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA) stated that he “would be willing to vote for a major appropriation” to overhaul the FAA system.

Boyle said, “The fact that we have an FAA system that’s built on using floppy disks and the latest technology of 1989, come on. We really do need to fix this. I certainly would be willing to vote for a major appropriation to do this overhaul.”

He continued, “I’m glad that the crowd that was bragging about DOGE a year ago and making all sorts of deep cuts now actually wants to spend the resources. Fine, I’m willing to work with them, I accept that. Let’s actually get this problem fixed once and for all.”

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