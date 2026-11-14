GOP Rep. Gimenez: Need Tighter Export Controls, No Loopholes with China

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.,” Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL) stated that there need to be tighter export controls with China and “I’ve never been in favor of any loopholes to China.”

Gimenez said, “We’ve been concerned about chips getting to China for a number of years, not just under the Trump administration, but also under the Biden administration. China has a way of getting hold of the things they need, in a number of ways. And I think that Sen. Jim Banks (R-IN) is absolutely correct, we need to really tighten up on how our highest technology should never get to China, and we need to tighten the controls to limit that as much as possible.”

Host Stuart Varney then asked, “What are the implications for President Trump?”

Gimenez answered, “Well, the implications for the President are, what did Mr. Lutnick do, and under whose orders did he do it? Why were these loopholes allowed? I’ve never been in favor of any loopholes to China. They’re our greatest adversary, and we cannot give them any advantage whatsoever. Having access to our best technology, our best chips, is really not in the best interests of America, and it’s certainly not in the best interests of our security.”

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