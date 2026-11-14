New Yorker’s Marcus: People Don’t Want Senate Dems to ‘Run to the Left’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New Yorker Contributing Writer Ruth Marcus argued that Democrats in the Senate need to remember that “this election was not an endorsement of them. It was a repudiation of Republicans,” and that if they “run to the left, they will rediscover how unhappy it is to be in the minority.”

Marcus said, “I think the best thing for Schumer, and the best thing for Democrats, more importantly, would be if he were to remain majority leader for two years. I think that’s going to happen, based on the conversations that I had after this announcement from Sen. Van Hollen (D-MD) last night, and if he were to — and this is not easy for politicians to do — recede gracefully from the scene and not have an ugly re-election fight in 2028.”

She continued, “But I think the thing that’s really important for Senate Democrats to keep in mind here is, this election was not an endorsement of them. It was a repudiation of Republicans, and these seats are all extremely precarious. And if they run it to the — run to the left, they will rediscover how unhappy it is to be in the minority.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett