POLITICO’s Burns: When I Was at NBC, MSNBCers Bashed Me for Reporting When It Made Trump Look Good

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” POLITICO host and Playbook co-author Dasha Burns said that when she was at NBC News and did reports on MSNBC, “there would be panelists afterwards, like, shitting on me and on my reporting” when some of the reporting made Trump look good.

Burns said, “I get yelled at by people on the right and on the left because I’m not there to tell people the stuff that makes them happy or feel good about themselves.”

She continued, “When Donald Trump was running in 2024, I was following him on the campaign trail, and I was going on MSNBC — I was at NBC News at the time — saying, I’m at this rally, at the Bronx, where there are black and brown people here who have never voted for a Republican before and they are planning to vote for Donald Trump, and there would be panelists afterwards, like, shitting on me and on my reporting, saying, there’s no way that — she’s picking — cherry-picking people.”

Burns added that people are taken out of context, such as host Bill Maher’s monologues.

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