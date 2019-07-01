Texas Senator Ted Cruz has called on both the FBI and the Department of Justice to investigate Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler.

“To law enforcement: find & prosecute these violent felons,” Cruz tweeted after the violent left-wing Antifa attacks on Saturday. “To federal law enforcement,” he wrote. “Investigate & bring legal action against a Mayor who has, for political reasons, ordered his police officers to let citizens be attacked by domestic terrorists.”

To federal law enforcement: investigate & bring legal action against a Mayor who has, for political reasons, ordered his police officers to let citizens be attacked by domestic terrorists. https://t.co/5xyCDARICl https://t.co/c0Tf3SsKEf — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 30, 2019

Wheeler is under fire for his response — or lack thereof — to the violent Antifa protesters in the city under his care. During the demonstrations, journalist Andy Ngo was beaten in the head and hit with a milkshake allegedly filled with quick-dry cement. Cruz also went after Vox writer Carlos Maza for encouraging the actions.

Troubling, if true. Should “journalists” be inciting physical violence against those with whom they disagree? Calling for assaults with milkshakes apparently laced with quick-dry cement? Is that consistent with journalistic ethics or responsibility? Or the criminal code? https://t.co/A07icUZYGM — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 30, 2019

“Troubling, if true,” Cruz said of a screenshot of a Maza tweet posted on Sunday. “Should ‘journalists’ be inciting physical violence against those with whom they disagree?” Maza had encouraged his 132,000 folowers to “milkshake them all,” and “humiliate them at every turn” so they would “dread public organizing.”

Journalists and law enforcement were harassed and assaulted at the scene of the Antifa protests. The demonstrators threw furniture and trash cans, allegedly used pepper spray, and threw various items at officers.

Other have, like Cruz, called Wheeler to account for his non-intervention. UFC athlete Tim Kennedy went so far as to publicly call for Wheeler’s resignation.

What happened to @MrAndyNgo is horrible and inexcusable. The #mayor @tedwheeler should be resign for what he has done to #portland. I feel bad for the @PortlandPolice having their hands tied. The socialists with #antifa are dangerous and un-American. pic.twitter.com/k7PV2YTUgW — Tim Kennedy (@TimKennedyMMA) June 30, 2019

“What happened to [Ngo] is horrible and inexcusable,” he said. “[Wheeler] should be resign for what he has done to #portland.” Kennedy also sympathized with the Portland police officers. “The socialists with #antifa are dangerous and un-American.”