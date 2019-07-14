Police: Florida Man Lured Robbery Victims Through Dating Apps

A Florida man who was engaged to be married lured his robbery victims at gunpoint through the use of dating apps, police said.

Authorities say Tavares Wilson, 31, hoodwinked men into meeting him at an apartment complex before robbing them at gunpoint, WTVJ reported.

On social media, Wilson purported himself to be a man in love with his soon-to-be wife and a guy who hated thieves. He also posted pictures of himself holding up wads of cash, the Daily Mail reported.

Police arrested Wilson on Thursday and he remains in custody as he faces several charges that include three second-degree felonies, a third- degree felony, and a first-degree misdemeanor. Arresting officials also said he possessed illegal drugs and a weapon at the time of his arrest.

Authorities say there were at least five other reports of robberies fitting that description, not including any unreported incidents, since January.

It is unclear what dating apps Wilson used to lure his victims, although officials say they are conducting an ongoing investigation into the situation that could lead to multiple arrests.