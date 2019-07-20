Man Convicted of Ripping Out Victim’s Eyeball Faces Life in Prison

A central California man convicted of ripping out a victim’s eyeball is facing a sentence of life in prison.

A jury convicted Isaac Manuel Orozco Wednesday on five federal charges — including aggravated mayhem, attempted aggravated mayhem, burglary, and assault with a deadly weapon — after he ripped out a man’s eye and attempted to tear out the other one in an October 2018 attack, according to a statement from the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.

“While assaulting the residents, Orozco had one victim face down on the floor, and was on top of the victim. Orozco grabbed the victim’s eye and literally ripped out the eyeball,” a Kern County District Attorney’s Office Facebook post reads.

KGET reported that Orozco broke into his girlfriend’s Bakersfield home and attacked a man who was sleeping with her.

Orozco is due back in court for sentencing on August 14.