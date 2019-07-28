Police Looking for Teens Accused of Beating Men Outside D.C. Hotel

Officers from the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) are asking for the public’s help in searching for several suspects accused of brutally beating two men outside a hotel.

Police say several suspects approached the two victims around 1 a.m. July 14th outside the Washington Hilton located on the 1900 block of Connecticut Avenue NW in Washington, DC, before assaulting them and fleeing the scene, WJLA reported.

The victims were taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. One suffered injuries to his head and left eye socket while the other suffered from a swollen left eye.

A police report with the MPD stated that the group of ten juveniles were loitering at the corner when the two victims were walking in the direction of the Washington Hilton.

A surveillance video released by MPD on Wednesday showed one of the group members walking up to the two men and pointing in their direction while talking to a different group of people.

“[Victim 2] states that one of the juveniles scream, ‘That’s him!’ while pointing towards [victim 1],” the report said.

“That’s not him. You have the wrong person!,” [Victim 2] responded, according to the police report.

The group then swarmed both men and allegedly attacked them, with multiple people punching and kicking the victims, according to the video footage.

As the group fled the scene, the second man was hit in the face while another person from the group spat on the other victim on the ground.

Police say the attackers are juveniles between the ages of 13 and 14 years old, wearing black clothing.

Authorities are asking anyone with information identifying someone or something in the video that could lead to an arrest to call (202) 727-9099 or text 50411. Police said any information could be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward.