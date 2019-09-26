A teenage girl allegedly attacked her grandfather with a knife after being told she could have no more tomatoes for supper.

The police report said that on September 12, 19-year-old Katie Jade Gates of Callahan, Florida, became angry after she was refused more tomatoes.

Gates grandfather said the girl became upset and threw a waterbottle at him and a pack of cigarettes at her 73-year-old grandmother, hitting her in the eye.

Deputies said the grandfather tried to calm Gates and attempted to discipline her, but she allegedly picked up a knife and came after him.

The grandfather ran to the door and then outside as the teenager allegedly chased him with the weapon.

As he ran, the man said teenager threatened him by stating, “Motherf—ker, I’ll stab you in your f—king face.”

The grandmother called the police and the teenager was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery on a person over 65-years-old, the Miami Herald reported.

Gates was later released from jail on an $18,000 bond, according to Fox 32 Chicago.

On Sunday, Breitbart News reported a similar incident when an Oklahoma teenager allegedly stabbed an older woman 25 times during a random attack at her home in Oklahoma City.

The victim, Marda Kelly, said 18-year-old Doris Willis showed up on her porch and told her there was no one there to help her now, and reportedly lunged at Kelly with a knife.

When Willis fled the scene, Kelly ran to a neighbor’s house to get help, covered in blood.

“She got a bad cut on her hand. Most are in her back because she tried to run from her. She has been in pain since then,” Kelly’s boyfriend told reporters.

However, the boyfriend said Kelly had only met Willis a few times and said he does not know why the girl would attack her in such a way.

“She just met Doris when she came over here a couple of times. She don’t know nothing about Doris,” he commented, adding “She wakes up in the middle of the night just crying. All I can do is comfort her.”