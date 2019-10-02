A Tennessee mother was arrested for blowing smoke in her baby’s face while twirling her around with one arm during a video livestream on Facebook.

Police charged Tybresha Sexton, 24, with alleged child abuse on Sunday at her Chattanooga home after several people who saw the Facebook Live video reported her to the authorities.

“[I] didn’t want that fu–in’ baby anyway,” Sexton allegedly told responding officers, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by WTVC.

Arresting officers described her booze-smelling breath and apartment littered with empty bottles of alcohol.

In a shocking 43-second clip of the Facebook livestream posted by another user, Sexton allegedly lit a cigarette in one hand while she casually held up her one-month-old.

It is unclear what Sexton was smoking. At one point in the video, Sexton can allegedly be seen shaking the girl, which alarmed those watching the video enough to tell her to stop.

“She gone kill that baby,” one person wrote.

Sexton was ordered held on $100,000 at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. In addition to the child abuse charge, she also faces charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, the New York Post reported.

Sexton is due back in court on October 4.