VIDEO: Texas Cops Chase Down, Arrest Alleged Rapist

A Texas cop chased down and arrested an alleged rapist on the run in a wooded area, police said.

The bodycam footage was taken just ten hours after Zataymon Skinner, 30, of Lufkin, allegedly kidnapped a woman, raped her, and stuffed her into the trunk of a car on Saturday, the Ledger Inquirer reported.

“It’s the end of the road, brother,” the officer yells as he chases the suspect toward other cops. “They’re waitin’ on ya!”

The officer discovered the man in thick brush and attempted to hit him with a taser. The cop continued to chase the man on foot until he found him among some trees.

The officer was then able to arrest Skinner and charge him with aggravated kidnapping and sexual assault, police said.

KYTX reported that Skinner was hanging around the victim’s car after she got off her job at a fast-food restaurant at 12:30 a.m. Saturday in Lufkin.

The woman recognized the man as a neighbor who used to live near her for a brief time. The man allegedly threatened her to get in the car or be killed.

“Get in or I’ll kill you,” the man reportedly told her, according to police.

She began driving several blocks until the man took over and drove into a dead end, KETK reported.

He then allegedly raped the woman and locked her inside the trunk of the car.

Once her alleged attacker began to drive away, the woman was able to escape from the inside of the trunk and run away. The man chased her, but gave up and drove off in her car.

The woman called the police and told investigators she only knew her attacker as “Mon.”

“We are so thankful this woman escaped with her life and that we were able to get Skinner in custody before he victimized anyone else,” said Jessica Pebsworth, a spokeswoman for the Lufkin Police Department.