A teacher in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was arrested Friday after a violent altercation with a student inside a classroom at Largo High School.

Video footage shows the moment when the student bumps into 36-year-old Vivian Noirie, causing her to punch and kick the 17-year-old when she tries to walk away. Moments later, the teenager turns around and appears to come after Noirie.

The teacher then throws her to the ground as the other students step in to separate them.

However, police said the teenager was upset with Noirie for contacting her parents the night before and admitted she stepped on the teacher’s foot and bumped her with her shoulder, according to CBS Baltimore.

“I am extremely disappointed by the horrific actions that took place in our classroom today,” said Monica Goldson, who is CEO of Prince George’s County Public Schools.

“It’s important to know that we have set high expectations and standards for our staff and students, and what you saw on that video does not represent the hard work that over 10,000 teachers do every single day,” she concluded.

Noirie was charged with physical child abuse and second-degree assault. Detectives said they were also petitioning for charges against the teenager through the juvenile court system.

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said during a press conference Friday that she was shocked after she watched the footage of the violent altercation, Fox 5 reported.

She stated:

Everything about this particular incident was completely unacceptable. I had a chance to review the video and I understand that this is still under investigation, as the chief has indicated, but anyone who views this video will agree that it makes you feel absolutely irate to see what transpired into this classroom.

Prince George County Police Chief Hank Stawinski called the assault “very, very disturbing,” adding that “the nature of that assault was extraordinarily violent, and that conduct is criminal in nature.”