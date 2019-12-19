Vegan Parents Accused of Murder After Toddler Son Starved to Death

Two Florida vegans are accused of murder and child abuse after they allegedly starved their 18-month-old son to death.

The child weighed only 17 pounds at the time of death, the amount a seven-month-old should weigh, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Ryan Patrick O’Leary, 30, and Sheila O’Leary, 35, were indicted on Wednesday by a grand jury on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, child abuse, aggravated manslaughter, and two counts of child neglect in connection with the child’s death.

Sheila O’Leary called 911 in September when she noticed her son felt cold and was not breathing, according to a police report.

The Fort Myers News-Press reported that she attempted to resuscitate the baby before paramedics arrived, but the baby died before they got there.

The couple told authorities they are vegans who only eat raw fruits and vegetables.

State Attorney Amira Fox said the indictment also includes three children who are 3, 5, and 11, years of age that have suffered from child abuse and extreme neglect.

“The evidence and crime scene in this case are gut-wrenching. These are images as a mother and State Attorney I will not be able to forget,” Fox said.

The couple is due back in court on Monday.