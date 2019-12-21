A mom in Glendale, California, took matters into her own hands Wednesday when an alleged thief tried to steal a package from her neighbor’s porch.

Shannon Brandon said she was eating breakfast with her 21-year-old son, Derek, when they saw a silver SUV pull up outside their home in the 1900 block of West Mountain Street, according to ABC 7.

At first, Shannon thought the two men who got out of the vehicle knew her neighbor, but then they went to separate houses. Her son watched as one of them picked up a box from their neighbor’s home across the street.

“I told her, ‘I saw that guy just reach down and take the package,'” Derek said. “‘Mom! That guy is stealing the package!'”

Moments later, he pulled out his phone and began recording the man as he walked away from the neighbor’s house, carrying the box.

To his surprise, his mom ran outside and began yelling at the alleged thief to return it.

“I don’t think so! Hey! Hey, stop! Go put that back, right now! Right now!” Shannon shouted.

The mom also informed the man that she knew his license plate number.

“What the hell is wrong with you? Get out of our neighborhood now!”

Her forceful tactics worked, because the suspect turned around and put the box back on the neighbor’s front steps. As he walked away, Shannon told her son to call the police.

The feisty mom confronted the alleged thief because she thought the box might contain someone’s Christmas gift.

“It’s not right,” she stated, adding “I just reacted because I was so mad that somebody would just do that.”

Even though the box only contained two pillows, Shannon’s neighbor, James Farr-Jones, is grateful for her bravery.

“I thought it was great, she just scared off these people,” he said. “I thought it was really funny, honestly, that they came back and did it instead of running or dropping the package. It’s the best ending.”

The Glendale police searched the area after the incident occurred, but could not locate the suspects.