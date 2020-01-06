Oklahoma Couple Allegedly Murdered 17-Year-Old as ‘Payback’ for STD

An Oklahoma couple is facing charges after they allegedly murdered a 17-year-old girl as “payback” for transmitting a sexually transmitted disease.

Andrew Hall, 30, and Cheyenne Blalock, 17, are facing first-degree murder charges in connection with the death of Kirstan Patterson, who was found dead Wednesday with a gunshot wound to her head hours after she went missing, KOTV reported.

Blalock told authorities that Hall had talked about killing Patterson as “payback” for a sexually transmitted disease and told her to send a text message to the teen asking her to meet on New Year’s Day, according to court documents.

Blalock told deputies that Hall made her ride in the back of a car underneath a blanket while they picked up Patterson.

But Hall told authorities he thought Blalock, armed with knives at the time, was “only going to physically assault Patterson” and wanted her to follow his demands so she would not become too violent, according to court documents.

Deputies say either Hall or Blalock fired the shot that killed Patterson. Both Hall and Blalock have implicated each other in the shooting, Tulsa World reported.

Blalock and Hall allegedly talked about how to kill Patterson using several different methods. The slain teen played volleyball for her high school team, KTUL reported.

“Our heart goes out to the family,” Mayes County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Rod Howell told Tulsa World. “I’ve got kids, and I just couldn’t fathom.”