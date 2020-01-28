Boy Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing 5-Year-Old Sister Multiple Times

A 9-year-old boy was arrested after he allegedly stabbed his 5-year-old sister repeatedly Monday in Ocala, Florida.

Following the initial incident, the child told Detective Robert Brown of the Ocala Police Department (OPD) that he stabbed his sister because he wanted to kill her, according to the Ocala Star Banner.

The juvenile stated that the thought had entered his mind two days prior, but he was unable to get rid of it.

The report continued:

The boy said he was in his residence at Berkley Pointe Apartments, formerly known as Spring Manor, located at 2865 NE Seventh St., with his sister at the time of the incident. He said he hid the knife, described by the detective as a large, black-handle kitchen knife, behind his back. Brown was told by the boy that he grabbed his sister, who was wearing roller skates, by the back of her neck while she was bent over trying to show him something on the floor. The boy told the detective he wanted to go outside as a possible reason on why he stabbed his sister, according to the affidavit.

As the boy repeatedly stabbed the little girl he said, “Die, die,” according to the arrest report.

Prior to the alleged crime, the child’s mother had left the two kids alone inside the apartment to check the mail and get candy for them from a neighbor.

Brown said when the mother returned and entered the room, she took the knife from the boy. He then ran and hid inside a maintenance shed on the apartment complex’s property.

Once the mother called 911 and emergency crews arrived, the victim, who was alert and responsive, was flown to the University of Florida Health Shands Hospital and treated for her wounds.

However, her condition is not currently known, according to ABC News.

Tuesday, a judge ordered that the boy undergo a psychiatric evaluation as soon as possible and said he must remain in secure detention for now.

Following the incident, investigators said they found probable cause to arrest the 9-year-old for attempted first-degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear in court again February 5.