A mother was allegedly slashed in the face by a passenger after her child threw up inside a bus in Brooklyn, New York, Tuesday.

The 31-year-old mom, who asked not to be identified, said she and her children were on a Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) bus when her four-year-old son became ill and vomited, according to ABC 13.

Once the bus was put out of service and everyone got off to wait for another one on the corner of Elton Street and Sutter Avenue, an angry passenger reportedly approached her.

The victim said she tried to reason with the suspect.

“He’s a kid. I’m not a genie. I’m not supposed to guess when he’s gonna throw up. So she said to me, ‘Well you should have just got off the bus,’ and I was like, ‘Well, what can I do?’” the mother stated.

Moments later, the woman reportedly pulled out a knife and slashed the victim in the face, NBC 4 reported.

The suspect then fled eastbound on Sutter Avenue and got into a black Toyota Camry, according to police.

“I didn’t even feel the cut until it started bleeding, I didn’t even know she cut me, that’s how quick she did it,” the victim said.

“A kid is just a kid, you know. Things happen. As a parent, you have to deal with these things all the time. So, to me, you know, it was just a shocker,” she concluded

Following the incident, the victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital and treated for her injury.

“I’m just, I’m very sad. I feel like emotional,” she told reporters, adding, “I haven’t slept, for the last couple of days I’ve been up.”

The New York Police Department (NYPD) said the incident is currently under investigation and asked anyone with information to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).