A Chicago man is accused of using a dating app to lure his victims near some of the city’s nicest hotels before attacking them with a stun gun and robbing them.

CBS Chicago reported that the victims met their attacker on the dating app Grindr— an app geared toward gay and bi-sexual men, and there have been at least four attacks since December.

The first one took place in the 600 block of North State Street on December 22 near the Embassy Suites Hotel, the second alleged robbery took place January 6, and the third took place two weeks later near the W Hotel on North Lake Shore Drive.

The most recent one took place Tuesday evening, when investigators say a man met up with someone at the Four Seasons Hotel at 900 North Michigan Avenue before he was hit with a stun gun and robbed, WLS reported.

“This offender is known not only to Chicago police, but is known to front desk clerks and hotel staff all throughout the downtown area,” said Ald. Brian Hopkins, 2nd Ward. “We believe he’s been doing this for a while.”

Chicago Police issued an alert on Friday warning residents about the attacks.

Police say there is only one suspect for these attacks, but believe there could have been other suspects for attacks that have gone unreported.

Grindr is cooperating with the authorities and is helping them get some “good leads,” a Chicago Police Department spokesperson told WGN.

Authorities have not yet arrested anyone in connection with the incident and are asking anyone with information about the suspect to call Area Central Detectives at (312) 747-8380.