A woman was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly shot at three McDonald’s restaurant employees in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, after they told her the dining room was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wednesday evening, the Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) received a call about a shooting at the restaurant located at 9001 S. Pennsylvania Ave., the department wrote on its Facebook page.

The post continued:

The suspect, Gloricia Woody, entered the restaurant and was told by employees the dining area was closed. Ms. Woody was asked to leave but refused. A physical altercation ensued between Ms. Woody and an employee. Ms. Woody was forced out of the restaurant by employees. She reentered the restaurant with a handgun and fired approximately three rounds in the restaurant. One employee was hit in the arm, a second was hit with shrapnel in the neck/shoulder and a third employee was hit with shrapnel in the side. The employee who was in this initial physical confrontation sustained a head injury, the cause of this injury in [sic] unclear.



Following the alleged crime, officers located the 32-year-old suspect just south of the restaurant and took her into custody without incident, the department said.

“Injuries to the four employees were non-life threatening. Three of the employees were transported to a local hospital,” the post read.

Later, a McDonald’s spokesperson said the safety and security of employees and customers were the company’s top priorities, adding that the restaurant workers are expected to make a full recovery.

“This is a heinous crime on our restaurant employees who were trying to support public health efforts. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement as they continue to investigate this matter,” the spokesperson noted.

Wednesday, Shannon Watts, the founder of gun control advocacy group Moms Demand Action, commented on the shooting and claimed the United States is making it easier for people to get a firearm during the health crisis.

“Every high-income country is home to dangerous people. Only America is making access to guns even easier during the pandemic,” she concluded.