Woman Accused of Calling Police to Report a Fire in Her Crotch

An Ohio woman is accused of calling 911 repeatedly to ask for assistance in extinguishing a fire in her crotch.

Katrina Morgan, 50, called 911 in Port Clinton around 10 p.m. Saturday to allegedly falsely report that her “p—y” was ablaze, the Port Clinton News-Herald reported.

Morgan asked the police if the fire department’s hose was working and said, “I need somebody to come put it out with their hose,” according to the paper.

Police arrived to discover Morgan at her friend’s house, where she and others were drinking. Police arrested Morgan for making a false report and disrupting police operations.

Morgan allegedly became agitated and yelled at the officers, resisting arrest until an officer threatened her with a taser, according to the police department,

Morgan faces a misdemeanor charge of making false alarms, a felony charge of disrupting public services, as well as charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.