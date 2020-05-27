Police: Man Caught with More than $138,000 at Logan Airport After Missing Flight

Massachusetts Police confiscated more than $138,000 from one unlucky traveler who missed his flight out of Boston’s Logan Airport.

According to a post on the Massachusetts State Police Facebook page, the man had booked a flight out of Boston’s Logan Airport this weekend but missed it. He reportedly booked another flight on the same day.

The man’s specific destination had not been revealed, but authorities say it is “a source area for illegal narcotics.”

“As the passenger went through a TSA checkpoint he was questioned about a large quantity of US currency he was carrying, and stated that the amount was $1,500. When Massachusetts State Police Troopers from Troop F questioned the passenger subsequently, he claimed he was carrying $40,000 to $50,000 cash,” the Massachusetts State Police wrote on Facebook.

The suspect allegedly claimed he was carrying larger amounts of money the more he was being questioned and reportedly told detectives with the state police that he had between $80,000-$85,000.

Authorities also say a state K9 named Duke, who is trained to detect narcotics, showed “a strong reaction to the man’s belongings.”

Police eventually discovered the man was carrying $138,980 in cash.

Police say the money was confiscated pending further investigation.

“The would-be passenger refused to sign a receipt for the secured currency and left the building, walking away from the money. The money will be subject to forfeiture proceedings,” the Facebook post read.