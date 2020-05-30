Los Angeles Riots Spread to Fairfax District, Beverly Hills as Officials Impose Curfew

Los Angeles saw riots spread to the Fairfax District and Beverly Hills on Saturday in what is shaping up to be another tumultuous night in the nation’s second largest city.

The riots follow a night of protests and looting in downtown L.A., where thousands gathered to air their grievances over the death earlier this week of George Floyd in Minneapolis. L.A. city officials have set a curfew to take effect at  8 p.m., impacting most of the downtown L.A. area.

“Violators are subject to arrest,” the L.A. Police Department said in announcing the curfew.

In a press conference on Saturday, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti urged people to stop looting and setting fires, while also pledging to protect people’s right to peacefully protest. “We will always protect free speech and Angelenos’ right to live without fear of violence or vandalism,” he said.

The LAPD warned the public that “large and violent” protests were underway Saturday afternoon in the Fairfax district, near the popular Grove outdoor shopping mall.

“Large and violent protest occurring in the area of Beverly Blvd and Fairfax Ave. Do not endanger yourself and your loved ones. Stay away from the area. Large amount of protestors and police presence,” the LAPD said.

Reports said that thousands of protesters marched through the Fairfax district, beginning Saturday afternoon at Pan Pacific Park, and then heading west on Third Street. Several police cars were reportedly vandalized and two were set ablaze while some people climbed onto buildings and a commuter bus.

The demonstration was organized by Black Lives Matter Los Angeles, which said in a tweet that the demonstration was also intended to honor “the 601 people murdered by police in L.A. County since 2012.”

In Beverly Hills, protestors congregated in areas including the Beverly Center shopping mall, and Rodeo Drive, with some people chanting “eat the rich,” according to video posted to social media.

Some of the high-end shops on Rodeo Drive were boarded up on Saturday afternoon.

The city of West Hollywood announced that it will likely impose an 8 p.m. curfew, citing protests around the county.

L.A. is still reeling from yesterday’s riots in downtown that saw hundreds of arrests as protestors blocked intersections and parts of the 110 freeway, while looters destroyed windows and stole merchandise from stores. Six LAPD officers reportedly sustained non-life threatening injuries in confrontations with rioters.

