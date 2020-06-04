Vox Writer Apologizes for Criticizing Calls to ‘Abolish the Police’

Abolish the police (Matt York / Associated Press)
Matt York / Associated Press
Joel B. Pollak

Zack Beauchamp, senior correspondent for left-wing “explainer” website Vox.com, apologized Thursday for criticizing calls by Democrats and Black Lives Matter activists to “abolish the police.”

Calls to “abolish” or “defund” the police have appeared at nationwide protests against the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota, last week.

Originally, Beauchamp tweeted:

Immediately, the left pushed back.

Beauchamp attempted to defend his position:

Then he began to retreat, calling the idea of “shrink[ing]” the police “much more defensible” than abolishing them:

Eventually, he expressed annoyance:

Finally, he capitulated and apologized.

The idea of defunding the police has already been accepted by mainstream Democrats.

On Wednesday evening, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti — a “moderate” who was a relatively early supporter of former Vice President Joe Biden — announced plans to cut the L.A. Police Department budget by up to $150 million.

The money would be used, he said, to “reinvest” in “communities of color.”

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). His new book, RED NOVEMBER, is available for pre-order. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.