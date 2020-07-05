Several Arrests Made After Tampa Protests Shut Down Busy Intersection

Tampa, Florida, police arrested seven people after they allegedly refused to stop protesting in the middle of a busy intersection on Saturday afternoon.

The group of about 100 protesters gathered at the intersection between Spruce Street and Dale Mabry Highway shortly after noon, WOFL reported.

Police say that they spent an hour warning the crowd four separate times to break up. When the group did not comply with their commands, police identified the organizers of the group and began making arrests. Officials began moving in to arrest the “leaders of the protest” around 1:28 p.m., the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Police said bottles were thrown, and some of the protesters began pushing against the officers on bikes during the arrests, so more officers were deployed to the area. Police deployed pepper spray to push the group away from the officers.

No injuries were reported, but two cars suffered damage during the protests.