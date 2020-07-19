Police: Brooklyn Man Tampered with NYPD Van Brakes

A Brooklyn, New York, man is facing charges for allegedly tampering with a New York Police Department (NYPD) van’s brakes.

Police said that Jeremy Trapp, 24, cut the brake lines to at least one marked NYPD vehicle parked on the street in Brooklyn, according to a report from NBC New York.

After the vandalized van was discovered by police Saturday night, an investigation by a police department mechanic revealed that the brake line on the van had been severed, and the brakes could no longer function.

Police officials told NBC New York that Trapp was no stranger to cops, and was frequently seen at the Occupy City Hall protest in Manhattan.

Trapp was arrested on July 17 after he was allegedly spotted under the NYPD van.

CBS New York reported that Trapp is facing criminal mischief, auto stripping, and reckless endangerment charges.

This latest alleged act of violence against police comes as protests over police protocol and calls to defund the NYPD have grown over recent weeks from celebrities, left-wing politicians, and other left-wing activists.