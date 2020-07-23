Police: Chicago Shooting Leaves Man Dead, Woman Wounded

Police released the surveillance video of a Chicago shooting that left a man dead and a woman wounded last week in hopes of finding a suspect.

The shooting took place on a bridge along the Chicago River around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Fox News reported.

“Detectives are seeking to identify persons who were involved in, or witnessed, the shooting,” police said.

The video, which went on for nearly four minutes, showed a group of ten men on the Wabash Avenue Bridge before a few of them look away towards the street. Suddenly, one man wearing black pants and a black T-shirt brandishes his gun and opens fire a few moments later.

Within seconds, another suspect allegedly opens fire as people duck for cover, scrambling to get on the ground.

The Chicago Tribune reported that the man killed was Gregory Crawford of Maywood. Crawford died at the hospital after getting hit with a gunshot, suffering a wound to his neck while driving. His female passenger got shot in both arms and was taken to the same hospital.

The shooting was part of another weekend bloodbath in the city, which saw at least 65 shot, ten fatally, Breitbart News reported.

Investigators stated they are still trying to identify the bridge shooters who are “armed and dangerous,” advising residents to call 911 instead of approaching the suspects directly.

Anyone with more information leading to the capture or arrest of these suspects should call Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8261 or submit an anonymous tip to www.CPDTIP.com.