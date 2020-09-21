Alleged Gas Station Robber Shot Dead by Armed Clerk

An man who allegedly tried to rob a Broward County, Florida, Valero gas station Sunday morning was shot and killed by an armed clerk.

The Miami Herald reports that the man, 34-year-old Stephon Brown, allegedly entered the Valero at about 5 a.m. and “pulled out a gun to rob the place.” The clerk responded by pulling his own gun and shooting Brown multiple times.

Brown was able to run out of the store and cross the street before collapsing in front of a McDonald’s.

NBC Miami reports that the Broward County Sheriff’s Office was called and deputies arrived to find Brown lying in front of the restaurant. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.

