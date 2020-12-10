Authorities say two brothers have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery and fatal shooting of a Louisiana gas station clerk who was on his knees when he gave the money from the cash register to the suspects.

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Lamonte Loggins on Tuesday and Eric Rodgers on Wednesday in Memphis, Tennessee, in connection with the killing of Ab El Ghader Sylla, 30, in Kenner, Louisiana, on November 30, WWLTV reported.

Authorities charged Loggins with first-degree murder and charged Rodgers with second-degree murder and armed robbery.

Both suspects are awaiting extradition to Louisiana.

Investigators say Sylla was tending to the store on November 30 when two men came in, forced him to hand over $100, and ordered him on his knees.

One suspect was keeping an eye on the door while the other took out the gun. But instead of taking the cash and leaving, they allegedly fired the gun at Sylla.

Sylla was able to call out for help and was transported to the hospital, but he eventually succumbed to his injuries and died.