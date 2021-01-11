The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is looking for information regarding the harassment of a Florida manatee found Sunday in the Homosassa River with the word “Trump” etched into its back.

“It’s been My experience that this is very out of character for this community,” Craig Cavanna, senior federal wildlife officer and investigating officer, told the Citrus County Chronicle.

“Wildlife conservation is a core value in Citrus County. That’s why it’s called the Nature Coast,” he explained, adding that the agency is following leads.

“The USFWS is encouraging anyone with knowledge of the incident to call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-FWCC (3922). Information will be forwarded to the USFWS,” the Chronicle report said.

“Manatees are protected by the Marine Mammal Protection Act of 1972, the Endangered Species Act of 1973, and the Florida Manatee Sanctuary Act of 1978,” the site said.

“Anyone convicted of violating state law faces maximum fines of $500 and/or imprisonment of up to 60 days. Conviction for violating federal protection laws is punishable by fines up to $100,000 and/or one year in prison,” it concluded.