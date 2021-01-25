Police are searching for more possible victims whose items may have been stolen by a hotel employee recently in Laughlin, Nevada.

“Authorities say they responded to a burglary call at a Laughlin hotel located in the 1600 block of Casino Drive on Jan. 17,” KTNV reported Wednesday.

An employee identified as 20-year-old Trevor Savok allegedly stole property and clothing from guests at the hotel.

“According to the arrest report for Savok, several ‘girls’ who were staying at the Riverside hotel-casino found a note in one of their bags that said ‘text me if you want your panties back’ and had a hand-drawn picture of a heart on the note,” the article read.

Six pairs of underwear and a set of AirPods were reportedly missing and when one of the girls contacted Savok, he initially denied taking the underwear.

“He then told the girl that he would return the underwear if he received photos of her private parts,” the KTNV article said.

The girls contacted hotel security and an officer reviewed surveillance video and identified Savok. The officer also matched the number on the note to his employee records.

When security officers contacted Las Vegas police, Savok reportedly tried to deny taking the underwear, but later admitted the theft.

He was taken into custody at the hotel and later booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

In a tweet Wednesday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) shared a photo of Savok:

On January 17, the #LVMPD arrested Trevor Savok, 20, for stealing clothing and other property from guests at the hotel he worked at in #Laughlin. Anyone who may have been a victim of Savok is urged to contact detectives at 702-828-3421. Click for more: https://t.co/LcUlZ1VSLu pic.twitter.com/2doL6oZOQc — LVMPD (@LVMPD) January 20, 2021

Detectives believe there may be more victims in the case and asked anyone with information or those who believe they have been a victim to call the LVMPD’s Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

“Savok faces charges of burglary, extortion, use or permitting a minor as subject of sex portrayal and child abuse or neglect. The girls’ ages were not released,” KFOR reported.