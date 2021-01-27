Man Accused of Robbing Chick-fil-A Employee in Drive-Thru

Virginia police are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a Chick-fil-A employee working the drive-thru at a Henrico County location.

The incident occurred Monday at approximately 4:15 p.m. outside of a Chick-fil-A located at the 4900 block of West Broad Street, WTVR reported.

Police said a man slowly approached employees taking orders at the drive-thru, at least one of whom was standing outside.

“The male gradually walked closer to the store employees and demanded money while indicating he had a weapon,” a police spokesperson said. “The suspect knocked down the store employee, grabbed the money, and was last seen running towards 50th Street, then across W. Broad Street near Willow Lawn Drive.”

Police described the suspect as being between 5 feet, 10 inches, and 6 feet tall and weighing around 190 to 210 pounds.

The male suspect is also described as having a dark complexion and was last seen wearing red sneakers, light blue jeans, and a black jacket, the Henrico Citizen reported.

Police say anyone with information about the suspect should call CrimeStoppers at 804-780-1000.