Mississippi Sheriff’s Deputy Dies in Shootout with Suspect

A Mississippi sheriff’s deputy died in a shootout with a suspect Monday afternoon, according to several reports.

The Hancock Sheriff’s Department identified the slain deputy as Lt. Michael Boutte. Boutte was shot and injured near Kiln, Mississippi, which borders Louisiana.

#BREAKING A Hancock Sheriff’s Deputy is being airlifted to UMMC in New Orleans after being shot and critically injured near Kiln. The suspect was also shot and is being airlifted too.@WLOX pic.twitter.com/bNmviOitik — Andrés Fuentes (@news_fuentes) February 1, 2021

Boutte died of his injuries shortly after being airlifted to University Medical Center in New Orleans.

The suspect in the shootout was also airlifted to a local hospital.

Authorities said Boutte had been responding to a call at a residence 20 miles north of Kiln when he got shot.

Sheriff Rick Adam told WJTV that another deputy arrived for backup and shot the suspect who shot Boutte.

ATF New Orleans announced that its Special Agents were providing backup for the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

BREAKING: .@ATFNewOrleans Special Agents are providing assistance in response to Hancock County sheriff’s deputy shooting. Media inquiries to Hancock Co. Sheriff’s Office. pic.twitter.com/rVjYxLtkyq — ATF New Orleans (@ATFNewOrleans) February 1, 2021

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is currently looking into the case.

Boutte was an eight-year law enforcement veteran and U.S. Air Force veteran. He later attended the United States Marine Corps Police Academy and served in the reserves while in New Orleans, WDAM reported.

While Boutte served with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, he was awarded the Life Saving Medal for saving the life of a child.

He was also credited for initiating National Crime Night Out and implementing the Silver Alert Database for the city of Diamondhead.