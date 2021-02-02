One Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent and possibly another was reportedly shot and killed and others hurt while serving a warrant at a home in Sunrise, Florida, on Tuesday, law enforcement sources said.

“After barricading himself in the home for several hours, the suspected gunman is believed to have shot and killed himself, one source said. One federal law enforcement source said at least five agents were shot during the raid,” the Miami Herald reported.

Sunrise police officers said a man suspected of possessing child pornography was holed up in his home at 10100 Reflections Blvd. West.

“As of 9:30 a.m., the FBI had not officially confirmed any details of the shooting or said if agents were casualties,” the report outlined.

The shooting took place at about 6:00 a.m.

“The child pornography case was being investigated by the FBI and prosecuted by federal prosecutors in Fort Lauderdale,” the Herald article stated.

In a tweet Tuesday morning, Sunrise Police issued a traffic alert regarding the area:

*Alert*

There is currently heavy police presence in the area of 4200 Nob Hill Rd. Nob Hill Rd is closed from NW 44th St to West Oakland Park Blvd in both directions.

Please use an alternate route. — Sunrise Police FL (@SunrisePoliceFL) February 2, 2021

Over an hour later, the department asked residents in the Water Terrace community to stay inside:

*Update* 8:40am: We ask that residents in the community, Water Terrace remain in their homes. Law Enforcement still has the entrances blocked at this time. Thank you for your patience. — Sunrise Police FL (@SunrisePoliceFL) February 2, 2021

In a subsequent post, the department said the scene was safe but “due to the ongoing investigation, affected neighborhoods in the area of Water Terrace on Nob Hill Road are still asked to remain at their homes until we are able to open Nob Hill Rd for travel”:

*Update* 9:04am: The scene is safe but due to the ongoing investigation, affected neighborhoods in the area of Water Terrace on Nob Hill Road are still asked to remain at their homes until we are able to open Nob Hill Rd for travel. Thank you for your patience as understanding. — Sunrise Police FL (@SunrisePoliceFL) February 2, 2021

Video footage showed first responders from multiple agencies including several fire departments at the scene:

“Davie police were at the scene along with the FBI because it is routine while executing a search warrant to have a marked police car parked outside the home of the target,” the Herald report stated.

The FBI child-porn squad agents were executing a routine search warrant to seize the suspect’s computer and additional evidence, law enforcement sources said.

“The FBI obtained the internet protocol address for the suspect’s computer from an internet service provider and then matched that with the suspect’s physical address,” the Herald article concluded.