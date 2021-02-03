Man with Florida Tattooed on Face Dials 911 Twice for Ride Home

A man who has the state of Florida tattooed on his face was arrested early Sunday after he dialed 911 twice for a ride home, authorities said.

Matthew Leatham, 22, called 911 to ask for a ride home after 4:00 a.m. in the New Port Richey suburb of Tampa on Sunday, according to online criminal records.

A Pasco County deputy found him and 0ffered to call a cab on his behalf, but Leatham said he did not have any money, the criminal complaint stated.

Leatham then began walking towards where he lives and called 911 again for a ride, police said.

The deputy followed him and arrested him while he was on the line, according to the complaint.

Authorities say the officer searched him and discovered no more than 20 grams of marijuana.

Leatham was charged with one count of misusing the 911 system and one count of marijuana possession.

He was released from the Pasco County Jail on $300 bail, WFLA reported.