One man was killed, and at least three others were injured in a knife attack outside a New York City gambling den.

The blood-soaked attack took place around 9:30 p.m. Friday on the sidewalk outside an illegal gambling den in Brooklyn’s Chinatown, the New York Post reported.

Three men allegedly attempted to break in and rob the place, but an employee stabbed them before they could get inside.

Three pools of blood and blood-soaked clothing could be seen outside the gambling den, where two dozen police officers checked out the crime scene around midnight.

Police are still in the process of determining if a stabber is still on the lam. One man was in critical condition and was rushed to Maimonides Hospital, the New York Daily News reported.

The other two victims suffered less severe injuries and were transported to Lutheran Medical Center.

No arrests have been made yet.

This is not the first time people have been killed and wounded outside an illegal gambling den in New York City.

In October 2019, four people were killed, and three people were injured in a shooting outside a Brooklyn illegal gambling den, USA Today reported.