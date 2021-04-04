Police: Good Samaritan Blocks Potential Child Enticement at Ohio Park

Police arrested a man on charges of child enticement at an Ohio park on Friday, thanks to the quick judgment of a nearby Good Samaritan.

The good samaritan witnessed the man, William Wayt, talking to a seven-year-old boy in the park, saying her motherly instincts kicked in when she felt something was not right about that situation.

“First, the little boy was over there playing by himself, and all of a sudden, the man grabbed him, walked him all the way over here,” Roshelle Roe told WXIX.

Roe was walking past Grant Park with her two kids in tow when she said the man took a piece of clothing out of the kid’s backpack and placed it on the boy.

“I wanted to go say something to him, but I felt like that wasn’t my place, because I wasn’t sure,” Roe said. “It could have been a family member.”

Then, things started to escalate when the man lit up a cigarette and handed it to the boy not just once but three times.

It was at that moment when Roe called 911. Once the police arrived, they arrested Wayt.

Wayt is homeless and not a registered sex offender.

A judge ordered that Wayt be held on $75,000 bond, WKRC reported.

Roe was just glad she intervened.

“I’m just glad that my motherly instinct said something wasn’t right, because it wasn’t right,” she said. “I just feel like God put me in the right place at the right time.”