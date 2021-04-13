VIDEO: Pizza Delivery Man Assaulted, Robbed in NYC

Police on Monday said they were still searching for three suspects after a pizza delivery man was assaulted and robbed outside a New York City apartment building in February.

The surveillance video showed five men surround the 62-year-old victim before knocking him to the ground and pummeling and kicking him in the head.

WATCH: Group beats up, robs 62-year-old pizza delivery man in Staten Island Two suspects have been arrested, but police are still looking for three others, the NYPD says Suspect photos + full story: https://t.co/muLc9JjD8K pic.twitter.com/nd6PjPWU7s — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) April 13, 2021

The incident took place on February 10 when the delivery man arrived at the Staten Island apartment building in the St. George neighborhood shortly after 6:00 p.m., WPIX reported.

Police said the group of suspects then took $100 in cash as well as the delivery man’s pizza before fleeing the scene.

Authorities said the victim suffered cuts to his hands and pain and swelling to his head. He was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel.

Police arrested two out of the three suspects in early March, including an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old.

Authorities charged Lamont Almon, 18, with robbery. The 16-year-old, whose name was not released due to his age, was charged with grand larceny, petty larceny, robbery, and criminal possession of stolen property.

The other three suspects are still on the lam.

Police are urging anyone with information on the suspects to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.