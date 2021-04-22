Police: Woman Fatally Shoots Ex-Girlfriend in Broad Daylight

A woman fatally shot her ex-girlfriend in broad daylight in New York City in a sudden, bold attack, police said.

The shooting, which was allegedly execution-style, took place on a sidewalk outside a Brooklyn deli at the corner of St. Mark’s Place after 1:00 p.m.

The victim, 51-year-old Nichelle Thomas, was about to enter a bodega when another woman approached her from behind, brandished a gun, and allegedly shot her point-blank in the head.

The 38-year-old suspect, identified as Latisha Bell, left the scene. The victim was rushed to a local hospital, where she later died, police said.

Workers at the bodega said the victim was well-liked and a frequent customer at the store.

The New York Post stated that Latisha Bell was taken into custody when she turned herself in at the 78th Precinct station hours after the shooting.

Police said she was later charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of criminal possession of a weapon.

Neighbors said Thomas and Bell often feuded in their relationship. It is unclear how that escalated to the alleged murder.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) is conducting an ongoing investigation.

The alleged homicide was the first this year in Brooklyn’s Park Slope neighborhood, which has one of the lowest violent crime rates in New York City, according to the Associated Press.