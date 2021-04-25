NYC Teen Fatally Shot Sitting on the Stoop of His Home

A teenage boy from New York City was fatally shot while sitting on the stoop of his Bronx home, police said Sunday.

Jameik Bishop was shot in the face, right shoulder, and chest as gunfire rained down outside his brick house in the Wakefield neighborhood of the Bronx around 11 p.m. Saturday, the New York Daily News reported.

Paramedics rushed Bishop, 18, to Jacobi Medical Center. He was unconscious at the time and died from his injuries a short time later.

Police have made no arrests in connection with his death.

Bishop was one of 15 victims shot across the city on Saturday.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown, but the police say Bishop was an alleged gang member who had a history of 16 arrests.

AM NY noted two other men were also shot in the Bronx this weekend near an apartment building in Van Cortlandt Village shortly after midnight Sunday.

A 22-year-old victim took a bullet to his hand while a 25-year-old was shot in the abdomen. Both were taken to New York-Presbyterian Allen Hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made in that case either, although it was reported to the New York Police Department’s (NYPD) 50th Precinct.