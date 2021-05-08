Teacher Gets Seven Years in Prison for Sexually Abusing Female Student

A former Oregon high school teacher and coach who pleaded guilty to having oral sex with a teenage student was sentenced to just over seven years in prison on Thursday.

A judge sentenced Lisa DeFluri, 31, on Thursday in Lane County Circuit Court after she pleaded guilty to 11 counts of second-degree sex abuse on April 19, the Register-Guard reported.

Court documents allege DeFluri sexually abused a girl under 18 years of age between July 3 and December 1, 2020.

DeFluri was head coach of the Thurston High School girl’s basketball team and also taught tenth-grade English as well as English support classes.

None of the alleged actions between the teacher and the girl were considered consensual because she was under 18. DeFluri was the girl’s coach.

Under Oregon state law, second-degree sex abuse is when someone commits an act such as sexual intercourse without consent or when a person who is “21 years of age or older” commits third-degree sexual abuse and serves as “the victim’s coach” at any time before the abuse.

After DeFluri received a conditional release on December 15 with a no-contact order, she was supposed to be living in Seattle.

However, DeFluri violated the court order and was arrested on April 13 after she tried to contact the student and was discovered with the victim in her car at a Eugene, Oregon, shopping center.