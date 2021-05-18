A 45-year-old felon identified as Bruce Lua has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the Sunday morning shooting of two Chicago police officers.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported Lua “is also charged with aggravated battery of a peace officer and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.”

Breitbart News noted that two officers were shot just after 7 a.m. Sunday. At least one of them was able to return fire, wounding the attacker, now alleged to have been Lua.

The incident occurred in an alley “in the 1500 block of South Lawndale Avenue,” according to the Chicago Tribune.

The Sun-Times notes that both officers received treatment at a hospital and were “released later Sunday morning.”

The attack on the officers came during a weekend that witnessed a total of 46 shooting victims in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago. Five of the 46 shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

The Tribune noted 1,102 people were shot in Chicago January 1, 2021, through May 11, 2021.

